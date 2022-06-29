The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET (UG) 2022 candidates. Candidates can download their city slips from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu at different Centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of NEET UG 2022 using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later,” the NTA notice said.

Steps to download NEET 2022 exam city slip:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on “Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022”

Login using Application No and Password The NEET 2022 exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to NEET UG 2022 exam city slip.