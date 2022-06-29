Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C prelim exam 2021 was held on April 3. The Commission has released the result merit list for various posts including — Industry Inspector, Sub Inspector, Technical Assistant, Clerk Typist (Marathi/English), and Tax Assistant.

A total of 31,298 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates as well as the category-wise cut-offs.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.

Steps to check MPSC Group C result 2021:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ — ‘Results’ Click on Group C Preliminary Examination result links for various posts The results will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Industry Inspector result.

Direct link to Sub Inspector result.

Direct link to Technical Assistant result.



Direct link to Clerk Typist (Marathi/English) result.

Direct link to Tax Assistant result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.