Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result of Class 10 board examination 2022. Students can download their result marksheet from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number.

HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 term 2 exams from March 26 to April 13. The overall pass percentage this year is 87.5 per cent.

The HP Board 10th marksheet will contain details of name of the candidate, roll number, subjects, marks obtained in theory, practical exam, subject wise marks, division, grade.

The result is also available via SMS - HP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - send it to 56263.

Students can apply for rechecking/re-evaluation online through the concerned school on board’s website hpbose.org.

Steps to download HP Board 10th result 2022:

Visit the official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘Results’ section Click on Class 10 result link Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

The HPBOSE 10th result marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to the result.