GPSC AE recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 100 Asst Engineer Civil posts, link here
The GPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies.
Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department advertised by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Candidates can apply for the vacancy on the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
The GPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 AE vacancies. The tentative date of the Preliminary examination is September 18 and the result will be announced by December 2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Must have completed 20 years and must not have completed 36 years as on June 30, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil). The basic knowledge of Computer Application and adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.
Here’s GPSC AE recruitment 2022 official notification.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary (Objective) examination followed by the interview round.
Steps to apply for GPSC AE recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the registration link
- Create OTR login and proceed with application process
- Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference