Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department advertised by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Candidates can apply for the vacancy on the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 AE vacancies. The tentative date of the Preliminary examination is September 18 and the result will be announced by December 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must have completed 20 years and must not have completed 36 years as on June 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil). The basic knowledge of Computer Application and adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Here’s GPSC AE recruitment 2022 official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary (Objective) examination followed by the interview round.

Steps to apply for GPSC AE recruitment 2022: