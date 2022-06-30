TS DOST 2022 notification released, applications start July 1 for UG degree admissions
TSCHE has released the official notification for the Degree Online Services Telangana or TS DOST 2022 for undergraduate degree admissions 2022-23.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the official notification for the Degree Online Services Telangana or TS DOST 2022 for undergraduate degree admissions 2022-23. DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).
The notification is available at the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. The online phase 1 registration process for TS DOST 2022 will commence on July 1 and will continue till July 30. The one-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs 200.
The candidates who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.
As per the schedule, the DOST admission process will conclude on September 30 and the classes for the academic year 2022-23 will begin on October 1. The admission process will be conducted in three phases through July and August.
Here’s TS DOST 2022 official notification.
TS DOST 2022 admission schedule
|Event
|Date
|Phase I registration
|July 1-30
|Web-options
|July 6-30
|Phase I seat allotment
|August 6
|Online self-reporting by the allotted students
|August 7-18
|Phase II registration
|August 7-21
|Web-options
|August 7-22
|Phase II seat allotment
|August 27
|Online self-reporting by the allotted students
|August 27-September 10
|Phase III registration
|August 29-September 12
|Web-options
|August 29-September 12
|Phase III seat allotment
|September 16
|Online Self-reporting by the allotted students
|September 16-22