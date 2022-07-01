The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will conclude the online application process today for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022). Eligible candidates can apply for HP TET 2022 at the official website hpbose.org. The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 300 is July 4.

The HP TET 2022 exam will be held on July 24, 31, August 7, and 13. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM. The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 Days before the Commencement of the Exams.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details available in the prospectus below:

Here’s HP TET 2022 official notification.

Examination Fee

The application fee of Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from general category and its sub-categories (except PHH) and Rs 500 for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET 2022:

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “HP TET (June 2022)” tab Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HP TET 2022.