Department of School Education, Telangana has released the result of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) today. Candidates can download their results from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth (DoB).

Earlier, TS TET 2022 final answer key was released for various papers including Paper-I, Paper-II (Mathematics & Science) and Paper-II (Social Studies).

TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12 in 33 districts of the State in two parts from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “TSTET Results - 2022” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS TET 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.