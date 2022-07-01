Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts under Advt No 16/2022. Eligible and interested candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till August 1 upto 5.00 PM.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies for the posts of Laboratory Assistant (Animal Husbandry), Milk Recorder, Enumerator/Computer/Puncher, Machine Operator, Incubator Operator, Livestock Supervisor, Autoclave Operator/Machine Operator, Poultry Store Keeper, Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry), Assistant Chemist, Driver, Restorer, Laboratory Technician (Fisheries), Laboratory Assistant (Fisheries) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker.

Here’s PSSSB recruitment 2022 notification.

Age Limit

18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Refer to the notification for details on educational qualification, reservation, etc.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB recruitment 2022: