Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Housekeeper Exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Housekeeper exam 2022 will be held on July 9 from 3.00 to 6.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 33 vacancies of Housekeepers.

Candidates can download them using their Application No and date of birth. A printout of the admit card is necessary for entry to the exam venue.

Steps to download RSMSSB Housekeeper admit card 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for HOUSE KEEPER - 2022 (RSSB) Click on the get admit card link Enter Application No, date of birth and submit The RSMSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s RSMSSB Housekeeper exam timetable 2022 notice.