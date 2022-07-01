Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card today for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Main exam 2021 and Housekeeper Exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB VDO Main Exam 2022 will be held on July 9 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM for candidates who have cleared the prelim exam. The Board is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts.

The RSMSSB Housekeeper exam 2022 will be held on July 9 from 3.00 to 6.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 33 vacancies of Housekeepers.

Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download them using their Application No and date of birth. A printout of the admit card is necessary for entry to the exam venue.

Steps to download RSMSSB admit card 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the post link(when available) Click on the get admit card link Enter Application No, date of birth and submit The RSMSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant exam timetable 2022 notice.