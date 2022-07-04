The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.

Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE, June 2022 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in on or after July 7, 2022.

“Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept ‘WITHHELD’,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

FMGE 2022 was conducted on June 4. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is a screening test for medical graduates to be eligible to practice medicine in the country.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on “एफएमजीई (स्क्रीनिंग टेस्ट), जून 2022 सत्र के परिणाम Result of FMGE (Screening Test), June 2022 Session” Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.