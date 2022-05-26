The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that it has postponed the NEET-SS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.

According to the exam calendar released in November last year, the Board had scheduled the NEET SS 2022 exam on June 18 and 19.

“All candidates desirous of appearing in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course,” the notice said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty or NEET SS us conducted by the Board is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

