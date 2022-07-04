Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian, and PTI. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till July 31. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from August 1 to 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 3 for Librarian, and 3 for PTI.

Applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years and the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 43 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification, payscale, and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ – ‘Job/ Online Application’ Click on the application link Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.