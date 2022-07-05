Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021, from April 11 to 21 in the Computer Based Mode. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Tier II and Tier III examinations.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 12.07.2022 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks from 12.07.2022 to 01.08.2022 by log-in through their Registered ID and Password,” reads the notice.

The Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 8th and 10th, 2022, while Tier-III for all candidates will be held on August 21, 2022.

Here’s the notification.

The exam was conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” link Click on the result link available against the posts The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CGL result for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts.

Direct link to SSC CGL result for Junior Statistical Officer.

Direct link to SSC CGL result for Statistical Investigator Gr. II.

Direct link to SSC CGL result for all other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.