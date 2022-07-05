West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards of the final combined competitive examination for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

As per the notification, the final exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity. The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the “Recruitment” tab Click on “Download e-Admit Card for Final Combined Competitive Examination” under Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020 post Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

