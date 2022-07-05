The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the result of the Specialist Officers post. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website pnbindia.in.

“All shortlisted candidates are advised to submit documents/certificates confirming their eligibility in respect of educational and post qualification work experience, caste, category etc. as prescribed in Advertisement dated 20.04.2022 through email to us at recruitmentho@pnb.co.in latest by July 9, 2022,” reads the notification.

The online exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

Steps to download Specialist Officer result

Visit official website pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” Click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED THE ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022 UNDER RECRUITMENT OF 145 SPECIALIST OFFICERS” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be through online test and interview.

