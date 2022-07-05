The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2022) result has been released today, July 5. Candidates can download their results from the official website nestexam.in using their login details.

The NEST 2022 examination was conducted on June 18.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Steps to download NEST result 2022

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, click on “Check your NISER Score” and “Check your CEBS Score” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

