The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector 2020. Eligible candidates can download their interview letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 12 to 16, 2022, in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 222 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Here’s the detailed interview schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process commenced on May 11, 2020.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing on 12th-16th July, 2022 under Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.