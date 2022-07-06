The National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has released the result of NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2022). Candidates can download their score cards from the official website nimcet.in.

“The result of NIMCET-2022 has been sent to the candidate’s registered email. The score card is available to download now,” reads the notification.

The NIMCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 20, 2022.

Steps to download the score card

Visit the official website nimcet.in On the homepage, click on “Link to download the Score Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the score card.

About NIMCET

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission in to their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET-2022 only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.