The National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has released the provisional answer key for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2022). Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website nimcet.in.

“The question paper and answer key will be available for download from the candidate login portal during 23-24 June, 2022. Challenges can also be raised from the same link during that period,” reads the notification.

The NIMCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 20, 2022. The result is expected to be released on July 5.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website nimcet.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

About NIMCET

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission in to their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET-2022 only.

