Today is the last day to apply online for various posts of IT Professionals for IT-ACoE on Fixed Term Engagement on contract basis at the Bank of Baroda. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist, 6 for Asst. Vice President - Data Scientist, 2 for Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer, and 4 for Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Dy. Vice President posts (Data Scientist/Data Engineer) should be between the age of 28 years to 35 years and the age limit for the post of Asst. Vice President (Data Scientist/Data Engineer) is 25 years to 32 years as on June 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Dy. Vice President/ Asst. Vice President (Data Scientist): B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Dy. Vice President/ Asst. Vice President (Data Engineer): A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for general/EWS/OBC category is Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website www.bankofbaroda.in On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities” Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of IT Professionals for IT-ACoE on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.