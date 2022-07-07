The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022.

“Admit Cards for the examination to be held on 11 and 12 July 2022 for concerned subject(s) are being released soon on the NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . The city intimation slip and admit card for the examination to be held on subsequent dates for concerned subject(s) shall be released in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) (Exam Date 9 July)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.