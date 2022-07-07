Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has deferred the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (Medical Education (Ayush) Dept.). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till July 13. Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms on July 13 and 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 Lecturer vacancies.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in Ayurveda from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “Apply Now” mentioned against “ADVERTISEMENT FOR LECTURER (MEDICAL EDUCATION (AYUSH) DEPT.)-2022” Now click on the application link Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for lecturer vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.