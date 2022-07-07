BECIL application deadline today for 123 JE, LDC, Technician and other posts
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.
The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.
Job Vacancy
- Lower Division Clerk: 18
- Librarian Gr-III: 1
- Stenographer: 5
- Junior Warden: 3
- Store Keeper: 8
- J.E. (Electrical): 2
- J.E. (AC & R): 1
- Junior Hindi Translator: 1
- Yoga Instructor (01-Male & 01-Female): 2
- MSSO Gr-II: 3
- Pharmacist: 3
- Programmer: 3
- Jr. Physiotherapist: 1
- Assistant Dietician: 2
- MRT: 10
- Dental Technician (Mechanic): 4
- Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 2
- Mortuary Attendant: 2
- Statistical Assistant: 1
- Technician (OT): 12
- Optometrist: 1
- Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy): 6/23/2
- Perfusionist: 2
- Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory): 2/ 3
Application Fee
The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022 notice.
Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference