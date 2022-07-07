SAMS Odisha has released the exam schedule for the CPET 2022 or Common PG Entrance Test 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to 13, 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

The exam will be held in three sessions — 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.00 PM, and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. As per the notification released earlier, the hall ticket will be released on July 20 from 2.00 PM onwards.

CPET 2022 exam will be conducted for admissions to various PG programmes offered at various institutions in the state.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Post Graduation” link Click on “Exam Schedule of CPET-2022” Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the exam schedule.