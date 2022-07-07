BECIL recruitment 2022: Apply for Consultant, MTS, and other posts at becil.com
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till July 14, 2022.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Consultant, Multi Tasking Staff, Data Entry Operators, Advisors and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till July 14, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Sr. Consultant (Project): 03
- Sr. Advisors/Consultants (Aviation): 03
- Advisors/Consultants (MIS): 02
- Consultant (Finance): 01
- Consultant (Engineering Services): 01
- Consultant (Finance): 02
- Jr. Executives/ Executive Assistant: 02
- Data Entry Operators: 02
- Multi Tasking Staff: 03
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies 2022
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.