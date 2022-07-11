The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for NEET (UG) 2022 today, July 11. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.