AP EAPCET answer key 2022 releasing today; details here
Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today, July 12, release the answer key of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022). Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.
“Preliminary keys along with candidates’ response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM,” read a notice on the website.
AP EAPCET 2022 was held through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy.
The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Steps to download the answer key
- Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET answer key link
- Select the answer key for the subject
- The AP EAPCET answer key will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.