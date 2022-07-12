The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released the admit card for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

The PAT 2022 admission exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2022. Candidates can check their allotment centres from the admit card.

The test is being conducted for admissions into diploma courses in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and polytechnics outside Assam (against seat allotted by the Govt. of India) for the session 2022-23.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD PAT-2022 ADMIT CARD” Click on “Applicant Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.