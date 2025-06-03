The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has released the official schedule for the HBSE Compartment Exams 2025 for Classes 10 and 12. These exams offer a second chance to students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in their main board exams. Candidates may submit their applications for the exam via the official website bseh.org.in until June 13, 2025.

Exam Dates Class Date 10 (Secondary) July 5 to July 14, 2025 12 (Senior Secondary) July 4, 2025

Here’s the detailed schedule.

Registration Fee

Without Late Fee: Rs 950 (May 20 to May 29, 2025)

(May 20 to May 29, 2025) With Late Fees:Rs 100 + Exam Fee (May 30 to June 2, 2025)Rs 300 + Exam Fee (June 4 to June 8, 2025)Rs 1000 + Exam Fee (June 9 to June 13, 2025)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.