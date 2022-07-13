The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online applications for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 examination. Candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till August 10 upto 5.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 12 to 16, 2022.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode for the duration of 3 hours to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2022, candidates are advised to check

the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/General-EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from OBC-NCL category. The application fee for SC/ST/Third gender is Rs 250 and PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.