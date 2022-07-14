Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022 today, July 14. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on July 24 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” link Now click on “One Time Registration and Dashboard” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

