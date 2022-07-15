Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022 today, July 15. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will conduct the CAPF exam 2022 on August 7 (Sunday) and will comprise two papers. Paper-I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II will be held from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The notification contains all details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy breakup, exam pattern, etc.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022” under What’s New section Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Selection Process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

