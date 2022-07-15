The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the admit card for the Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP ECET-2022) tomorrow, July 16 at 11.00 AM. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

“Downloading of Hall tickets will start from 16-Jul-2022 11 AM,” reads the notification.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET 2022 on July 22 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The preliminary answer key will be released on July 25 and the last date for receiving of objections is July 27.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

