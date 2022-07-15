The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 and July 22. The preliminary answer key will be released on July 26. The last date for the submission of objections is July 28 upto 5.00 PM.

The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2022 hall ticket

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

