Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS prelims 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on July 24 (Sunday) in two sessions. The exam was earlier scheduled on July 10.

“The commission has laid down certain guidelines for the candidates, for filling th OMR Sheet, and other instructions related to exam’ to be followed by all the candidates during the conduct of aforesaid examination. The format of new OMR / Answer Sheet alongwith related instructions is available on the official website of the Cornmission i.e. http://hpsc.gov.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in/en-us/ On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS (Ex. Br.) Preliminary Examination - 2021 To Be Held On 24.07.2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.