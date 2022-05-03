Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has cancelled the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary exam and Dental Surgeon exams 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC conducted the HCS prelims exam on September 12, 2021. The result was declared on September 25, 2021, through which over 2000 candidates had qualified to appear for the HCS Main exam.

“It has been decided by the Commission to cancel the HCS (Executive Br) & Other Allied Services Preliminary examination held on 12.09.2021. Examination for the above said posts will be held on 10.07.2022,” the notice said.

Moreover, no fresh applications are being invited and only the candidates who had earlier applied will be able to appear for the exam. HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

On the other hand, the Commission has also cancelled the Dental Surgeon exam 2021 conducted on September 26, 2021. The written exam for these posts will now be held on June 19, 2022. No fresh applications are being invited.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana.

