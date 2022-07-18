The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the datesheet for release of hall tickets for various CETs to be held in August. Candidates can check the datesheet online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

“The Dates shown are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting on line examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other Examinations conducted by Universities and other National Agencies,” read the notice.