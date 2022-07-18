The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the datesheet for release of hall tickets for various CETs to be held in August. Candidates can check the datesheet online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

“The Dates shown are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting on line examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other Examinations conducted by Universities and other National Agencies,” read the notice.

CET hall ticket 2022

CET Hall ticket date Exam date
LL.B-5 Yrs. Integrated Course  23-07-2022 2-08-2022
B.P.Ed 23-07-2022 2-08-2022
B.P.Ed. Field Test 23-07-2022 3-08-2022
M.Ed.  23-07-2022 6-08-2022
B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three Year Integrated Course   23-07-2022 2-08-2022
LL.B-3 Yrs 24-07-2022 3-8-2022 & 4-8-2022
B.A.-B.Ed. B.Sc. B.Ed. Four Year Integrated Course 25-07-2022 4-8-2022
B.Ed. (General& Special) with ELCT for English Medium Colleges 11-08-2022 21-8-2022 & 22-8-2022
M.P.Ed. 11-08-2022 21-8-2022
M.P.Ed. Field Test 11-08-2022 22-8-2022 to 25-8-2022