Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA 2022) will conclude the online registration process today, July 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tneaonline.org.

TNEA 2022 is a complete online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given on the website completely for the successful completion of their counseling and admissions. Please download the instructions and read carefully before starting the online registration, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Tamil Nadu candidates who have passed VIII, IX, X, XI and XII Std. from schools situated in Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply. Children of Central Government Employees may also apply for admission, irrespective of their native, provided their parents or guardians (only if both parents are not alive) have been serving in Tamil Nadu continuously for the past FIVE YEARS at the time of submission of application. This should be supported by producing a certificate from the employer of the parent or guardian, to that effect. More details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Registration Fee

The registration fee for general category is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC /SCA /ST category.

Steps to apply for TNEA 2022

Visit the official website tneaonline.org On the homepage, click on the registration link for BE/BTech or BArch Register and login to apply for the examination Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.