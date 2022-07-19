The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org till August 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 179 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates can find the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uprvunl.org On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on “Click here to apply online for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II (Mechanical /Electrical/Instrument) against advertisement no. U-48/UPRVUSA/2022.Date: 15-07-2022” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.