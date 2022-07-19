Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the BEL official website bel-india.in from July 20 onwards (11.00 AM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 vacancies, of which 80 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and 70 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I is 28 years and 32 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics &Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering.

The minimum percentage for General/OBC/EWS candidates is 55% aggregate of all

semesters/years and Pass Class for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee for the post of Project Engineer-I and Trainee Engineer-I is Rs 400 and 150, respectively. SC/ST/ PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test followed by the interview round.

