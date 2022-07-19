The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org till August 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 170 vacancies, of which 161 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (RDBS), 7 for Assistant Manager (Rajbahsha) and 2 for Assistant Manager (P&SS).

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) should be between the age of 25 years and 40 years, whereas the candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager (Rajbahsha/RDBS) should be between the age of 21 years and 30 years as on July 1, 2022.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee Category of applicant Assistant Manager (Rajbahsha/RDBS) Assistant Manager (P&SS) For SC/ ST/PWD Rs 150 Rs 100 For Others Rs 800 Rs 750

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on the Career tab Click on the application link under Assistant Manager posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

