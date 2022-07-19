Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (Diet). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till August 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Lecturer (English), 6 for Lecturer (Hindi), 5 for Lecture (Maths), 6 for Lecturer (Science) and 4 for Lecturer (Social Science) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not less than 21 years and more than 32 years as on L5th August, 2022.

Educational Qualification: As per National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) norms teacher educators in D.EI Ed should have Master Degree in social science/Humanities/Science/Mathematics/Language with 50% marks and M. Ed with 50% marks or MA {Education} with 50% marks.

Application Fee

APST Applicants : Rs 1501

Other Applicants: Rs 200

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.