The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the result date of the CA Intermediate exam May 2022 session. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was held between May 14 and 30. The result will be announced on July 21.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the notice said.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.