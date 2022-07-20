Osmania University will soon release the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 admit card. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission into ME/ MTech/ MPharm/ MArch/ Graduate level Pharm D (PB), full time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download TS PGECET 2022 admit card

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.