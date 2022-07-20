Bihar CET BEd 2022 result declared; here’s download link
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
The registration for the counselling will commence on July 25 and conclude on August 4. The entrance examination was conducted on July 6, 2022.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in
- O the homepage, click on “Click here for result” link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.