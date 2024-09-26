The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) (CHSL) Examination 2024 (Tier-II). The CHSL exam will be conducted on November 18. Eligible candidates can check the dates on the official website ssc.gov.in.

As per the Tier I result, 41,465 candidates will appear for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test. The commission has conducted the Tier-I exam from July 1 to 11. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the SSC CHSL Tier II notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Tier II dates

Visit the official notification ssc.gov.in Go to the notice board tab Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II)’ link Check the dates