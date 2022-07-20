Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher registrations to end today; apply for 272 posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Department of Sanskrit Education, Rajasthan will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Level-1 3rd Grade Teacher posts for Class 1-5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 272 posts including — 3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP Sanskrit- 101, 3rd Grade Teacher TSP Sanskrit- 40, 3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP General- 108 and 3rd Grade Teacher TSP General- 23.
Eligibility Criteria
Age: 18-40 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational qualification: Refer notification for post-wise qualification.
Here’s Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher NTSP recruitment 2022 notification.
Here’s Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher TSP recruitment 2022 notification.
Application Fee
- General / Other State: Rs 150
- EWS / OBC / BC: Rs 110
- SC / ST: Rs 90
Steps to apply for Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher recruitment:
- Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the apply now link for TEACHER LEVEL FIRST (CLASS 1-5) SANSKRIT/GENERAL DIRECT RECRUITMENT- 2022
- Go to registration and complete the registration
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference