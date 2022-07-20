Department of Sanskrit Education, Rajasthan will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Level-1 3rd Grade Teacher posts for Class 1-5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 272 posts including — 3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP Sanskrit- 101, 3rd Grade Teacher TSP Sanskrit- 40, 3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP General- 108 and 3rd Grade Teacher TSP General- 23.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-40 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Refer notification for post-wise qualification.

Here’s Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher NTSP recruitment 2022 notification.

Here’s Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher TSP recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

  • General / Other State: Rs 150
  • EWS / OBC / BC: Rs 110
  • SC / ST: Rs 90

Steps to apply for Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher recruitment:

  1. Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the apply now link for TEACHER LEVEL FIRST (CLASS 1-5) SANSKRIT/GENERAL DIRECT RECRUITMENT- 2022
  3. Go to registration and complete the registration
  4. Login and apply for the desired post
  5. Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
  6. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference