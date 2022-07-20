Department of Sanskrit Education, Rajasthan will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Level-1 3rd Grade Teacher posts for Class 1-5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 272 posts including — 3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP Sanskrit- 101, 3rd Grade Teacher TSP Sanskrit- 40, 3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP General- 108 and 3rd Grade Teacher TSP General- 23.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-40 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Refer notification for post-wise qualification.

Here’s Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher NTSP recruitment 2022 notification.

Here’s Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher TSP recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

General / Other State: Rs 150

EWS / OBC / BC: Rs 110

SC / ST: Rs 90

Steps to apply for Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher recruitment: