The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022. The application correction window will open from July 20 to 22 at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on July 22. The candidates shall make correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the mentioned correction policy.

“Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where the applicant is desirous of taking admission. It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course,” the notice said.

Here’s CUET PG 2022 correction window notice.

Steps to for CUET PG 2022 correction:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Go to Candidate Activity and click on ‘Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022’ Login using Application No, Password Make the necessary corrections and submit Download the form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to CUET PG correction window 2022.

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.